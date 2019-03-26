Israel Pulls out Hidden Settlement Plans to Seize New Lands Allegedly to respond to Salfeet Events

Ramallah/PNN/By: Madeeha Araj,

The National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements said in his latest weekly report that the data published by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics showed that the number of the housing units built in the West Bank last year was increased by 21.5% compared to 2017, but construction tenders decreased within the 1948 borders as the number of the housing units was 47,430 in 2018, which indicates a decrease of 10.4% compared with 2017, as the housing units were 52,930. According to Israeli reports, the number of settlers in the West Bank was increased during the last 5 years by 20%, and the year 2018 witnessed an increase by 3.3%, which according the data the number of West Bank settlers reached 450,000, and the settlement expanded by 20.61% during the last 5 years. In Gosh Etsion settlement, which is one of 11 West Bank settlements increased by 40.44% during the last 5 years . Israeli sources expected that the number of settlers in the West Bank during the next 20 years will be 1,000,000 by 2041.

Data collected at a seminar organized by the Palestinian Center for Israeli Studies “Madar” last week revealed that the 20th Knesset registered an increase by 583% in the racial and discriminative laws that support settlers if compared with the 17th Knesset, and with an increase by 437 if compared with the 18th Knesset headed by Netanyahu. A review of data shows that the outgoing 20th Knesset dealt with 221 laws within this framework, 53 of which were ratified in the final reading, and 155 laws were submitted on the government’s agenda but not ratified yet.

In another context, the Israeli occupation authorities pulled out a hidden plans, and put it for application as a result of reaction to the Salfeet operation last week. Thus Netanyahu put laid down the cornerstone of Ariel Darom settlement neighborhood near Ariel settlement, joined by Mayor of Ariel and Minister Yoaav Galant, which comprises of 839 housing units, of which 770 to be marketed as part of the “Price for the Residents” project. It is expected to accommodate the young families of the settlers, which includes clubs, gardens and toys.

From the Israeli Ministry of Education transferred NIS millions last year to the Settlement Association in the West Bank that was built near Homish settlement bwhich was evacuated in 2005 after using a room as a synagogue gogue, and change it for a project that encourages return to settlement and rises to the ground. For almost 12 years now, the most recent reports that have not received the settlement association have been spending the General Assembly spending about NIS 13 million in 2017 in Israel.”

The Ministry of Education funds the settlement association for millions of concerns. In the year 2017, the Ministry of Education financed it with NIS 8.5 million. In 2016, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs transferred more than NIS 7 million, and in 2014 and 2015, NIS 6.2 million was transferred to the Society from the Ministry of Education each year. It is noteworthy that this outpost was built on a private Palestinian land.

In the city of Jerusalem, the attack on its neighborhoods is continued targeting the Mercy Gate. 60 days were given, to object the issue. The Elad Settlement Association and the Israel Antiquities Authority have also started work to open a gap under the walls of old Jerusalem, in order to enable tourists to enter from the so-called “City of David” in Silwan to the “Archaeological Park” area near the Buraq Wall. A building dating back to the Umayyad period .

In Jerusalem, the Israeli Supreme Court also rejected a petition filed by the Darwish family to cancel the confiscation of land owned by the family, near which “the Gilo settlement south of Jerusalem” was built, a land of special importance due to its location. The original area of the land is 242 dunums, expropriated in 1970, and confiscated 14.5 dunums of land and surrounding land.

However, the court canceled the petitions under the pretext that they had been issued since 1974, and lacked the signature of the Israeli Minister of Finance, and an additional expropriation order was issued by that land without the family’s knowledge in 1986. The court approved the financial compensation only, which the family categorically rejects.