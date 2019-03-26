7 injured as Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza Strip

Gaza/PNN/

The Israeli Occupation Forces has bombed several areas across the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian resistance groups responding by firing rockets from the besieged territory.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least seven Palestinians were injured in the latest attacks.

Earlier, Israel’s Occupation air force targeted the office of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza.

Israel also deployed additional troops near the Gaza Strip. In response, Palestinian resistance fighters fired 10 rockets into Israel from Gaza.

Later Hamas said it had reached an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel.

Hamas sources say Palestinian factions will be bound to it if Israel doesn’t strike.

The new Israeli aggression against the coastal enclave came after Tel Aviv authorities said earlier on Monday that a long-range rocket launched from the Gaza Strip had struck an area near Tel Aviv in central Israel, wounding seven people.

The early morning attack on Mishmeret, an agricultural town north of Tel Aviv, came a day after Israeli warplanes bombed the besieged enclave ahead of the anniversary of Gaza fence protests at the weekend.

It forced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut short his trip to Washington immediately after meeting US President Donald Trump later on Monday, his office said.

A Hamas official, who asked not to be named, told AFP on Monday, “No one from the resistance movements, including Hamas, has an interest in firing rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the enemy.”

He added that the same message had been conveyed to Egypt, which intervened to broker a ceasefire and prevent Israel from launching another war on Gaza after tensions escalated last year.