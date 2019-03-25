IOF SENDS BRIGADES, RECRUITS RESERVE FORCES TO GAZA BORDER

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israel Occupation Forces has deployed two infantry and armored divisions to southern Israel and has begun a limited call up for reservists in the intelligence and air defense corps following rocket fire on central Israel Monday morning, the IOF spokesman said.

According to IOF Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis, the rocket was fired from Hamas operatives from a Hamas military post in Rafiah in the southern part of the Strip and had a range of 120 kilometers.

These developments come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel would respond strongly to rockets that were fired from Gaza.

According ti Israeli media Netanyahu “spoke to the IOF Chief of Staff, head of the Shin Bet and head of Intelligence and that he sees this as a criminal act against the State of Israel.

Netanyahu said :”We will respond forcefully,”. adding that he will return to Israel almost immediately, following rocket fire that hit the Sharon region Monday morning.

Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday and fly back to Israel.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: WE WARN THE ENEMY AGAINST ANY AGGRESSION ON THE GAZA STRIP

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad NaKhaleh said Monday morning in press statement :”We warn the enemy against any aggression on the Gaza Strip. Its leaders must understand that.”

According to sources, in Gaza they know there will be a response, but estimate that “because the missile was shot accidentally, Israel’s response will be less intense and Israel will consider it.”