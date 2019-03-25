Gaza hit by Israel after Hamas denies rocket attack on Tel Aviv

Gaza/PNN/

There are reports in Gaza that the offices of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh have been hit. The Israeli occupation army confirmed the attack.

Only a few hours after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denied it had launched a rocket attack toward Tel Aviv, the Israeli military says it has begun striking the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military said on Monday it had started hitting Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian security officials and Hamas media outlets said a naval position of the resistance movement was targeted by at least two strikes west of Gaza City.

In northern Gaza, another target was a large training camp run by Hamas.

The new Israeli aggression against the coastal enclave came after Tel Aviv authorities said earlier on Monday that a long-range rocket launched from the Gaza Strip had struck an area near Tel Aviv in central Israel, wounding seven people.

The early morning attack on Mishmeret, an agricultural town north of Tel Aviv, came a day after Israeli warplanes bombed the besieged enclave ahead of the anniversary of Gaza fence protests at the weekend.

It forced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut short his trip to Washington immediately after meeting US President Donald Trump later on Monday, his office said.

A Hamas official, who asked not to be named, told AFP on Monday, “No one from the resistance movements, including Hamas, has an interest in firing rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the enemy.”

He added that the same message had been conveyed to Egypt, which intervened to broker a ceasefire and prevent Israel from launching another war on Gaza after tensions escalated last year.

Earlier Monday, the Israel Occupation Forces said that the rocket, which struck a home in the community of Mishmeret in the early hours of the morning, was fired from a Hamas position near Rafah in the southern Strip, some 120 kilometers away. The military said the rocket was manufactured by the group.

The military sent two infantry brigades and armored forces to southern Israel and is preparing to call up thousands of reservists, including some from the Air Defense Command, the Intelligence Corps and the Home Front Command.