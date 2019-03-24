Video: Group of Israeli settlers attack Palestinian woman & her son

PNN/ Hebron/

A group of Israeli settlers on Saturday evening attacked a Palestinian woman and her son in the area of Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Hebron’s old city, southern West Bank.

According to local and security sources, a group of settlers living in the settlement outpost of Tel Rumeida attacked a lady and her son, from the Qaqour family, beating and assaulting them while they were in the vicinity of their home.

It is noteworthy that Tel Rumeida is located opposite the Ibrahimi Mosque and overlooks the center of the city, where Israeli settlers took over houses and reside there, while Israeli army controls all entrances to the neighborhood.

Palestinian citizens are exposed to daily attacks by the occupation and settlers in an attempt to pressure them to leave their homes and lands for settlement expansion.