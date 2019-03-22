Dr. Ashrawi receives Chinese Ambassador, reaffirms Palestine’s appreciation for Chinese friendship and support

Ramallah/PNN/

PLO Executive Committee Member, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi received H.E. Guo Wei, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine at her office in PLO headquarters. Dr. Ashrawi briefed Ambassador Wei on the latest developments, especially the serious financial crisis caused by aggressive and illegal actions undertaken by the Israeli government and the current US administration.

Dr. Ashrawi stated, “The deep bonds of friendship and cooperation between China and Palestine have played an invaluable role in ensuring the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and advancement,” adding, “We appreciate China’s solid and principled support to our people’s rights, including in international fora and we look for China’s continued leadership and engagement at the political and economic levels”.

For his part, Ambassador Wei reiterated China’s support to the Palestinian leadership, including in all international organization. The Ambassador also informed Dr. Ashrawi of China’s intention to further increase its generous support to the Palestinian people and assistance to the Palestinian government.