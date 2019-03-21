Story of Ahmad Manasra: Killed while trying to save a family from Israeli soldiers

Manasra rushed a wounded father to hospital. When he went back to save the wife and daughters, he was shot to death.

PNN/ Bethlehem/

On Wednesday night, a Palestinian Youth named Ahmad Jamal Manasra (26) was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at Al-Nashash military checkpoint south of Bethlehem while trying to save a Palestinian family from IOF.

According to local sources, Alaa Ghayada, with his wife and two daughters, was driving back from a family visit from Nahhalin to Irtas town in Bethlehem, passing through Al-Nashash checkpoint. While on the traffic lights, their car was hit from the back by another car. As soon as Ghayada went down to check what happened, an Israeli soldier opened fire at him from her military watchtower. He sustained critical injuries from an exploding bullet (dumdum).

At the time, Ahmad Manasra was driving in the street and rushed to help the injured. He took Ghayada to the closest hospital, and promised him to go back for his family as well. As soon as he went back to save the wife and two daughters, soldiers opened fire at him. He was shot by eight bullets, six of them in his upper body.

Today, Alaa Ghayada remains in critical conditions, while his wife was also injured in the shooting, while Manasra was killed immediately.

Following the killing, hundreds of people went out to the streets chanting for him, while Bethlehem city went on a general strike for his soul, preparing for his funeral today.

Manasra is the fourth Palestinian to be killed by IOF within three days.