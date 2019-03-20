Palestinians Report One Dead, One Critically Wounded by IOF Gunfire in Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/Monjed Jadou

One Palestinian was killed and another was critically wounded Wednesday by live Israeli gunfire in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah reported.

The two were shot while driving their car in the city’s entrance and were evacuated to the Beit Jala Hospital, the report said. One of the men, Ahmed Jamal Mahmoud, 26, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Eyewitnesses told PNN reporter that the Israeli occupation forces in the military tower at the southern entrance of Bethlehem at al-Khader village fired live bullets at Palestinian citizen’s driving his car with his wife and children, wounding him with a bullet in the abdomen.

The eyewitnesses added that Manasra was driving his vehicle completely behind and he got out of his car and tried to rescue the wounded man befor an Israeli soldiers shot him and killed him instantly.

Palestinian factions in Bethlehem announced that tomorrow Thursday will be a comprehensive strike in protest against the terrible crime committed by the occupation soldiers at an occupation roadblock near called al Nashash south of Bethlehem. calling on the people to participate actively in the activities that will be announced later.