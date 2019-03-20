MADA calls on HRC to follow up on Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists

PNN/ Ramallah/

MADA-The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms called on the Human Rights Council to exert the necessary efforts to follow up the Israeli violations committed against Palestinian journalists and to take legal measures that compel Israel as an occupying power to comply with and abide by international human rights law, in particular those relating to freedom of opinion and expression and freedom of the press.This came during the MADA Center speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva during its participation in the 40th regular session of the Council under item 7 on the occupied Palestinian and Arab territories yesterday, which focused on the systematic Israeli attacks against journalists and media freedoms in Palestine and its continued escalation.

MADA noted in its oral statement that an average of 21 Israeli violations were committed against Palestinian journalists per month. However, in 2018 there was an escalation in the number of violations, which reached 38 violations each month, the worst of which was the death of two journalists while performing their media work in the Gaza Strip (Yasser Murtaja and Ahmed Abu Hussein). This is in addition to the increase in the number of arrests and detention cases, where the number of cases increased to 41 compared to 33 cases in the previous year.

MADA also stressed that the Palestinian journalists’ rights are still vulnerable to Israeli violations, and so far, there is no deterrent measures to enable them to practice their work freely.

MADA Center had delivered oral statements in the Human Rights Council about media freedoms in Palestine and the continuing Israeli attacks on press freedom, since it was granted a special consultative status at the ECOSOC in April 2016.