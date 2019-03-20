IOF shoot, kill Palestinian teen over alleged fatal attack in West Bank

Ramallah/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager, whom they alleged to have carried out a shooting attack in the central part of the occupied West Bank at the weekend, which killed an Israeli soldier as well a settler.

Israeli media outlets reported that 19-year-old Omar Amin Abu Lila was shot dead during a shootout in the village of Abwein, located about 37 kilometers north of Ramallah, late on Tuesday night after Israeli special units surrounded the house he was in.

The development came a day after Israeli army and Shin Bet security service arrested relatives of Abu Lila, a resident of the village of Az-Zawiya, and mapped the family’s house in preparation of a possible demolition. Dozens of young Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in response, with local reports saying several were wounded as Israeli troops opened fire at the protesters.

Tensions are high in the West Bank over ongoing Israeli aggression at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem.

On Sunday, the Jerusalem al-Quds Magistrate’s Court announced that it had accepted a request by Israeli officials to temporarily close Bab al-Rahma (Gate of Mercy) prayer area at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Jordan condemned the court ruling, with its Foreign Ministry saying that Israel would bear “full responsibility for the dangerous consequences” of the decision.

Prayer area of the al-Rahma Gate was closed on February 25 upon an order by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and reopened the following day.