CEC concludes first training workshop for journalists

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) and the Media Development Center at Birzeit University concluded yesterday the first of a series of training workshops for journalists on elections media coverage.

During the closing ceremony, certificates of participation were distributed to the 25 journalists who participated in the three-day workshop. Participants received training on professional, fair and objective media coverage of elections, in addition to the production of a number of elections awareness material.

In April, two more workshops are scheduled to take place in Nablus and Gaza in cooperation with Birzeit Media Development Center and with funds from the Government of Norway.