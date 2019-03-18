“Where To?!” theme for 14th edition of Ramallah Contemporary Dance Festival

PNN/ Ramallah/

Sareyyet Ramallah announced today that it is preparing to launch the fourteenth edition of Ramallah Contemporary Dance Festival 2019, during the period of 3 – 11 April 2019.

This year’s edition of the festival includes 19 performances for 15 dance companies, three of which are Palestinian companies, two Arab companies and ten international companies. Performances will take place in both Jerusalem and Ramallah, hosting fifteen representatives of Arab and international festivals, as well as, directors of theaters and dance schools.

The slogan of this year’s festival is “Where To?!”, a question the festival raises in regards to our national, social, economic, cultural and educational fate and future. It is a question about the future of arts in general, and dance in particular, in light of a harsh and difficult socio-political and economic reality.

Festival events will be opened by the French Dance Company CCNR/Cie Accrorap through its distinguished performance “OPUS 14” on Wednesday April 3rd at 7:30 pm, at Ramallah Cultural Palace. The company is run by the French Algerian choreographer, Kader Attou. The performance discusses the topic of the world we are living in, the role of Hip Hop in expressing itself on behalf of the marginalized people within society, the rediscovery of their unheard language through which they express themselves and the social, political and cultural inequalities. Lastly, it discusses the differences among the different cultures.

In addition to performances, festival events also include the Palestinian Dance Forum, the first of its kind in Palestine. The festival invited various renowned Arab and international personalities representatives of dance festivals, producers, dance school directors and other persons related to the field of contemporary dance.

The Forum aims at providing space for Palestinian dance companies and for Palestinian dancers to present their thoughts, work, produced and unproduced projects to the guests. It also strives to study the possibilities for cooperation, to host them in Arab and international festivals, to participate in productions, to provide an artistic residency for Palestinian dancers and groups with the aim of developing their productions or to offer educational and training opportunities for them.

The festival is also organizing a conference titled “Dance and Society”. This year it will discuss the topic of “The Body in the Arab World”. The conference offers dancers the opportunity to have a dialogue about the concept of the body in the Arab World generally, and the concept of the dancing body as a language of expression particularly, especially in light of the changes our Arab World is living in.

The festival will also organize a training course in Video and Dance, in addition to, dance workshops.

