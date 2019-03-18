Salfit: Settlers gang up, set up tent north of Salfit 

PNN/ Salfit/

Extremist settlers on Monday early morning erected a large tent on the Kafl Haris roundabout north of Salfit following a shooting that took place near Ariel settlement, killing three soldiers.

According to local sources, large numbers of settlers were sat inside the tent, protected by Israeli soldiers, while citizens fear that the ten nt will be the beginning of a series of attacks on their properties and homes.

It is worth mentioning that Israeli occupation forces closed yesterday the entrances of Kafel Hares, Hashar and Deir Istiya in search for the shooter near the settlement of Ariel, which was located on the land of Palestinian citizens.

Dozens of settlers were deployed at the road intersections in Salfit governorate, the main streets linking with the other governorates, and the Yitzhar junction south of Nablus. They threw stones at the vehicles passing by the road between Nablus and Qalqiliya, injuring several of them.