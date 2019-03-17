Three soldiers killed in shooting near Ariel settlement

PNN/ Salfit/

Three Israeli soldiers were killed and two others were wounded on Sunday morning in a shooting near the settlement of Ariel in Salfit, northern West Bank.

According to the spokesman for the Israeli army, a stabbing and shooting operation took place at a military checkpoint near the settlement of Ariel, while the shooter managed to withdraw from the area while the military forces began searching and searching for him.

Preliminary details of the shooting said that a young Palestinian carried out a stabbing on an Israeli soldier, then seized his weapon and fired from the same weapon.

He then opened fire at an Israeli soldier riding a car, took the car and headed towards the Barkan settlement Industrial Zone.

Israeli forces launched a wide campaign in search for the shooter.

The Israeli army also closed down all entrances to all settlements in the northern West Bank following the shooting.