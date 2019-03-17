Campaign calls on UN to release database of companies involved in settlements 

The campaign mentions that in 2016, the UN Human Rights Council voted in favour of establishing a database of companies involved in business activities with Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). Israeli settlements are illegal under international law; a database of businesses with activities or relationships in settlements would provide transparency for States, businesses, and the public, and can be used to ensure that companies are not complicit in human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law.

Al-Haq Human Rights organization launched an action alert urging the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights Council and Member States to abide by their commitments and publish the UN Database on companies involved in Israel’s illegal settlements.

Almost three years since the resolution calling for the Database, the UN has yet to publish the result of its work; this is reportedly due to political pressure from Israel, the United States and some European states. On 4 March 2019, the High Commissioner issued a letter stating that “further consideration is necessary” to fulfil the mandate, and that her Office will continue to finalize the “mandate in the coming months.”

Last week, Al-Haq sent letters to United Nations (UN) Member States with diplomatic representatives in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), calling on them to urge the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Madam Michelle Bachelet, to publicly release the UN Database of businesses engaged in activities with Israeli settlements. Al-Haq’s letters came following a communication issued by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, indicating a delay in the release of the UN Database.

Al-Haq said that these delays allow international and Israeli businesses to continue to exploit Palestinian natural resources, and contribute to and profit from Israel’s impunity for its expanding colonial settlement enterprise and human rights violations.

The campaign is using the hashtags #UNGiveUsTheNamesAlready, #StandUp4HumanRights and #BizHumanRights. Participation could be by making a banner with the hashtag, uploading personal or group photos holding the sign; and positing it social media using the hashtag #UNGiveUsTheNamesAlready tagging @MBachelet and @UNHumanRights.