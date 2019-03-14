Top Brazilian officials oppose embassy move to Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Top Brazilian officials reportedly are opposing Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro’s promise of moving the country’s embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following US footsteps.

According to Reuters, the move is opposed by military officers in Bolsonaro’s cabinet. Meanwhile, an unnamed Brazilian government official told Reuters yesterday “that no decision has been taken on the embassy move”.

As Bolsonaro is due to visit Israel by the end of this month, the official sais that “something will have to be said about the embassy during the trip,” adding that a formal announcement might not be made during the 31 March to 2 April visit.

During his visit to Brasilia for the presidential inauguration in January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Bolsonaro had told him the relocation of Brazil’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was a matter of “when” not “if”.