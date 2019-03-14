IOF arrest 16 Palestinians, including university students, in overnight raids

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) on Thursday said Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) during overnight raids arrested 16 Palestinians, including six students of Birzeit University, in several parts of the occupied West Bank.

PPS said IOF stormed and raided dozens of homes across the Wet Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and interrogated dozens of Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Soldiers also closed and surrounded entire Palestinian communities, before invading them, and storming many homes.

In addition, the army installed many roadblocks across the West Bank, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated scores of Palestinians, while inspecting their ID cards.