150 settlers enter Al-Aqsa mosque yards amid tensions

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Dozens of extremist settlers on Thursday morning stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque from the Maghraba gate with heavy police escort following calls from extremist settler organizations to enter it.

Sources in the mosque confirmed that 150 settlers stormed the compound and organized tours in its yards. Meanwhile, IOF stationed at the gates and imposed strict measures on the entry of worshipers to the mosque. IOF also detained some personal identities at the gates of the outside.

Extremist organizations have earlier called on settlers to invade Al-Aqsa Mosque under the slogan “Together we prevent the Muslims from taking control of the Bab Al-Rahma” gate of the mosque, which was recently chained by Israeli Authorities and reopened by Palestinians, in midst of heavy arrests and clashes.