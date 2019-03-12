Palestinian man shot dead by IOF in Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

A young man was shot by Israeli occupation soldiers “Israeli” in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday afternoon, allegedly for trying to carry out a stabbing.

According to WAFA reporter, the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on the young man, who was not identified until now, near the area of Wad al-Hussein, near the settlement “Kiryat Arba” east of Hebron, which led to his death.

The correspondent added that the occupation forces left the young man bleeding on the ground until he was martyred, where the ambulance crews were prevented from reaching him.