Gaza youth dies of wounds sustained by Israeli fire

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian youth was announced dead today due to wounds he sustained during protests on the Gaza border.

Musa Mohammed Mousa, 23, from Deir El-Balah town, has passed on Monday evening from wounds he sustained on the first of this month east of Al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

According to local sources quoting a medical sources in Gaza, the young man died of his serious injuries after the Israeli occupation forces shot and wounded him in the back during his participation in marches east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

Over 250 Gazans have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the peaceful “March of Return” protests on 30 March 2018.