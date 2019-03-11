Japan contributes $7 mln to UNRWA

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Government of Japan on Sunday has contributed an additional $7 million to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The Japanese Ambassador to the PA, Takeshi Okubo, said, according to the report, “I’m very happy to share with you that the Government of Japan has decided to contribute 7 million US dollars to UNRWA for the project entitled ‘Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria and Lebanon’ that is followed by the recent commitment of Japan to contribute $23 million to UNRWA from the supplementary budget of FY 2018.”

“We are determined more than ever to send a message to Palestine refugees through the assistance that ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’. Japan will be there with you at a time when the region is experiencing serious humanitarian crisis. With this new assistance, the total value of Japanese assistance to the Palestinian people has already exceeded 1.9 billion US dollars since 1993,” he added.

UNRWA has been experiencing financial deficit after the United States, the largest single contributor to UNRWA, announced in August of 2018 that it would end its $350 million a year funding for the agency, describing the organization as an “irredeemably flawed operation”.