Israel to confiscate another home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center said on Monday that the so-called “Action and Enforcement Department” of the occupation handed over the inheritance of the late Mariam Abu Zweir a notice to evacuate their property in the Wadi Hilweh neighborhood of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The center said in a press release on Monday that the Israeli court gave the family a deadline til the end of March to implement the decision and vacate the property, which is composed of a house in which Mrs. Elham Siam and her four children live.

According to the information center, there are reports of forging documents to facilitate the process of transferring the property to the Elad settlement organization.

The heirs of the late Abu Zweir have been fighting in the courts of the occupation for 22 years to protect the property and prove their ownership of the property and to refute the claims of the organization, which has been working during past years against them in order to seize the property.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center reported that one of the heirs, Nihad Siyam, said the family was going to the court to stop and freeze the eviction proceedings until the Central Court heard the family’s appeal against the eviction decision.