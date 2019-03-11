Gaza youth dies of wounds sustained last month

PNN/ Gaza/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday the death of a Palestinian youth in Gaza due to wounds he sustained last month during protests on the Gaza border.

The youth was identified as Bassam Sami Osman Safi, 22, and was injured by Israeli fire on 22/2/2019 east of Khan Yunis.

Sources in the Gaza Strip also reported that IOF carried out barbaric attacks on fishermen boats north of Gaza City on Sunday morning.

According to the sources, information was received by the fishermen that the Israeli occupation forces arrested a group of fishermen at sea and confiscated fishing boats.

In the West Bank, Palestinian sources said that IOF carried out a wide raid and arrest campaign along with the confiscation of funds in various Palestinian provinces.