Relative decline in violations against media freedoms during February

February 2019 has witnessed a noticeable decline in the number of violations against media freedoms in Palestine compared to those witnessed in January which registered a record number of attacks, the Palestinian Center for Development & MEdia Freedoms (MADA) said in its monthly report.

However, the month has witnessed a total of 23 attacks against media freedoms in Palestine. The occupation committed 18 while the Palestinian authorities committed five. The number of attacks registered during February constitutes half of the attacks witnessed in January against media freedoms which totaled to 57 attacks committed by the Israeli Occupation compared to 20 committed by Palestinian authorities.

Israeli Violations:

The occupation forces and authorities have committed a total of 18 attacks against media freedoms, 11 of which have taken place in the West Bank compared to 7 in Gaza Strip.

Most of the Israeli attacks fall under the serious attacks affecting the lives of journalists and media liberties. Most notable of these attacks are the physical injuries which demonstrate the testimony of the victims and the circumstances in which soldiers deliberately target female/male journalists to prevent them from covering field events.

This is evident in the firing of tear gas bombs directly at the bodies of journalists and often on sensitive parts of their bodies, as happened with the freelance photographer, Almutasim Bellah Riyad Abu Aser, who was injured on the 1st of February by a gas bomb in his head while he wascovering the events of the peaceful return march in Gaza, causing himbleeding and fracture, rupture of the brain membrane. He stayed in hospital for two weeks as he was suffering

a blood gathering in the head/which is why he has to review the hospital periodically to make a CT Scan of his head to check on his condition.

The number of of physical injuries registered during February totaled to 9 injuries (including Abu Aser). Most of the Israeli attacks registered during this month have affected the following: the photographer, Mashhour Hassan Mahmoud Al-Wahwah (injured by a fragment in the left foot), Mutasem Sameer Saqf Al-Hait (injured by a rubber bullet in the abdomen), Nidal Abu Sharbi (injured by a rubber bullet in the right thigh), Mohammad Al-Zanoun (injured by a gas bomb in the left shoulder which caused him shoulder displacement), Wael mohammad Al-Shirafi (injured by an explosive fragment in the right leg), Abdelrahman Hani Abdelqader Al-Kahlout (injured by a gas bomb in the left shoulder which caused him third-degree burns and slight fracture), Mouneb Abu Hatab (injured by a gas bomb in the abdomen), Mohammad Sami Barbakh (injured by a gas bomb in his hand).

In addition to these attacks, the Israeli occupation authorities have continued the arrests, as they arrested Anatolia Agency photographer, the journalist Mustafa Al-Kharouf, since 22nd January, and transferred him to Givoun Deportation Prison, located in Al-Ramla, as a prelude to his deportation from Jerusalem and the whole of the Palestinian territories, having lived in the city of Jerusalem since 1999 after he returned with his mother, father, and siblings from Algeria when he was a kid.

HAMOKED – the Israeli Center for the Defence of the Individual, which is following up with Al-Kharouf case since several years, indicated that the Israeli Police has arrested the journalist Al-Kharouf (on 22nd January), only one day after an appeal was presented to the Israeli Court against the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Interior decision of rejecting the family reunification application for “security reasons” and he was transferred to “Givoun” Deportation Prison.

While the Israeli authorities call in “security reasons” for not granting the journalist Al-Kharouf the family reunification and thus expelling him from Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories where he has lived for 20 years and has no residency or nationality for any other country, the occupation authorities have not taken any security or criminal measures against Mustafa. The information on which the (Israeli) Ministry of Interior relies upon its rejection of the family unification is classified as confidential. This information is often related to his work as a photojournalist, which is a job that requires being present in many events for media coverage, all within the requirements of his role as a photographer, nothing more” as HAMOKED stated in this regard.

Palestinian Violations:

The Palestinian violations have witnessed a marked decline during February, with a total of only 5 violations, compared to a total of 20 Palestinian violations registered in January.

Two of these violations have taken place in the West Bank while 3 in Gaza Strip.

The most prominent of these violations is the issuance of the Governmental Media Office of the Ministry of Information in Gaza Strip of an announcement targeting all female/male journalists in Gaza Strip, under which they are required to obtain a press card issued by the said office to allow them conduct any press meeting or obtain any information from any facility or public institution or ministry. This is in addition to the arrest of the journalist, Tawfiq Abu Jarrad in Gaza and subjecting him to abuse that amounts to torture, as well as the arrest of the journalists Nouraldin Mohammad Mahmoud Banat, and Akram Ali Allan Dereih by the Palestinian Intelligence Service after they were summoned.

Click here to view detailed report