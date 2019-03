PNN/ Jericho/

A Palestinian man on Sunday morning was shot dead by IOF as they stormed the Fasayil Bedouin village in the Jordan Valley.

The Ministry of Health announced that Salameh Al-Kaabneh (22) was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Jericho.

Israeli army claimed that they shot the man as he was speeding in a car, accusing him of a run-over attempt.