Abbas appoints Dr. Mohammad Ishtayeh to form new gov’t

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday has appointed member of the Central Committee of the Fatah movement, Dr. Mohammed Ishtayeh to form a new government.

It is noteworthy that the president has accepted the resignation of the government of Rami Al-Hamdallah on the 29th of January, until the formation of the new government.

Ishtayeh, adviser & top official in Abbas’ Fatah movement, has a Ph.D. in economic development from the University of Sussex, and has held a number of senior positions, including Public Works minister and a past negotiator. He currently is head of the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction, a body that works with international donors on economic development projects in the Palestinian areas.