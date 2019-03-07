UN Palestine committee and RUSSIA slams Trump’s unilateralism

Brussels/PNN/

A United Nations committee charged with pursuing the rights of Palestinians visits Brussels to lobby EU officials, lawmakers and civil society organizations.

Members of the delegation are very critical of how the United States is currently treating the people of Palestine.

For its part Russia slams Trump plan so called ‘deal of the century ” when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Riyadh that US is trying to thwart a two-state solution.

Lavrov said, in an interview with the Kuwait News Agency, charged that unilateral US steps have had a “significant negative impact” on the Mideast diplomatic process.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Riyadh on Monday, making clear Moscow will not be helping Washington get Arab or Palestinian buy-in to the deal.

His visit comes just days after US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner went to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as Oman and Bahrain, to rally support for the US peace plan.

Lavrov, charged that unilateral US steps have had a “significant negative impact” on the Mideast diplomatic process.

Lavrov said that Moscow still believes the Quartet – a forum that has been largely dormant for the last few years – still can be “potentially useful.”