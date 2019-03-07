Tayseer Khaled : Non-publishing Datas of Companies Operating in Settlements Encourages Settlers

Bethlehem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the PLO , member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to publish the “black list” of Israeli and foreign companies doing business at settlements in the West Bank including East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, and not to postpone or backtrack from doing so, as settlements have a great negative effects on human rights, and the Palestinian people living under occupation, as they threaten their presence and prevent their right of self-determination.

For its part, the Palestinian leadership expressed their regret for the letter sent by Bachelet to the Ambassador of Senegal, Coly Seck, who serves as acting President of the Human Rights Council, in which she confirmed that she studied the “black list’s issue,” since she took office, but she is not committed to publish it. Khaled said, this is a shocking move to all of us and all human rights activists and bodies.

Khaled confirmed, such a move means succumbing to the Israeli and the American administration’s blackmail at the expense of justice and human rights, and encouraging the Israeli gov’t, and Israeli and foreign companies operating in the settlements to expand at the expense of the Palestinian land and their rights, hoping that Bachelet, would review her decision, and soon publish the list to provide a reasonable international environment that would allow for the drying up of the goods of settlements that built on the Palestinian lands in clear violation of international laws and conventions, which consider settlement and its consequences as a war crime.