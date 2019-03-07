Hamas : We are ready to hold a comprehensive election

GAZA/PNN/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) met today with the head of Hamas political bureau, Mr. Ismael Haniyeh and Hamas leadership in Gaza.

During the meeting the CEC discussed the issue of elections and listened to the position of Hamas on this regard.

The CEC will also hold meetings later this evening with representatives of factions and Civil Society Organizations on this regard.

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya who attended the meeting said that his movement is ready to hold a comprehensive election at the same time.

“The movement is ready to hold presidential and legislative elections from now in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem,” Hayya said said in a press statement.

Hamas leader added that his movement offered the delegation of the Election Commission to hold legislative and presidential elections, and that the elections of the National Council later.

Al-Hayya expressed the hope that President Abbas’s response to this vision.