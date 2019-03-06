Israeli jets fire airstrikes on Gaza Strip, open fire at the border

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli warplanes on Wednesday overnight launched airstrikes in which they claimed they bombed Hamas sites in the central Gaza Strip, local sources said.

Local sources said that military jets launched raids on the Badr site with several missiles, while loud explosions were heard.

The Israeli military correspondent said that the attacks throughout the center of the strip came in response to the continued firing of burning balloons to the Gaza enclave settlements, which caused losses for farmers in the settlements.

At the same time, two Palestinians were injured today from Israeli gunfire east of Breij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The two were injured as Israeli soldiers opened fire at protesters at the border.

The two were taken to hospital for treatment.