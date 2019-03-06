Indonesia FM announces US$ 1 mln contribution during visit to Jordan UNRWA 

PNN/ East Jerusalem/

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi paid a landmark visit to the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in Amman, Jordan. During her meeting with the Commissioner-General, Pierre Krähenbühl, Marsudi announced a US$ 1 million contribution for Palestine refugees, representing a remarkable five-fold increase of Indonesia’s support to UNRWA.

“Palestine is at the heart of Indonesia’s foreign policy, and in the heart of Indonesian people,” said Marsudi. “I know that UNRWA is facing another difficult year, so I wanted to come to you to show Indonesia’s support, hoping that this will attract increased support by other countries.”

Marsudi also visited an UNRWA school in Amman New Camp, meeting students and visiting a family of Palestine refugees. During a special dialogue with student parliamentarians, the Foreign Minister conveyed a message of commitment and empowerment to female students.

Commissioner-General Krähenbühl expressed heartfelt gratitude for Indonesia’s important partnership: “Our appreciation goes to Minister Marsudi, to the government and people of Indonesia for the remarkable political and financial support to UNRWA. Today’s visit represents a source of great encouragement for our students and all our staff. We value the increase in funding and Indonesia’s important advocacy for the dignity of Palestine refugees in diverse international fora.”

The agreement signed today will help provide important health services to some 29,000 Palestine refugees – and food assistance to over 9,500 – living in and around Jerash refugee camp in Jordan. The support will focus on a particularly vulnerable community known as Ex-Gazans, in reference to the Gaza Strip where they originate from.

Indonesia has been a long-standing supporter of Palestine refugees. The growing partnership with UNRWA is of special significance both in terms of increased bilateral assistance and in multilateral initiatives such as the establishment of a Developmental Waqf Fund for Palestine refugees, adopted in the presence of Foreign Minister Marsudi and with the support Indonesia at the recent Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.