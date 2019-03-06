CEC delegation heads to Gaza today

PNN/ Gaza/

A Delegation from the CEC Heads to Gaza Today 6 March 2019 A delegation from the Central Elections Commission (CEC) headed by Chairman, Dr. Hanna Nasir, will arrive to Gaza Strip today.

The delegation will meet tomorrow with Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas political Bureau and Hamas leadership to discuss elections.

The Palestinian leadership called for holding legislative elections after the Constitutional Court has dissolved in December the current Palestinian parliament elected in 2006. However, no date has yet been set for the elections.