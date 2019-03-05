PCBS: Decrease in the Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Palestine during January 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) on Tuesday said that the overall Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Palestine reached 102.97 during January 2019 with a decrease of 3.39% compared to December 2018 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for January 2019 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 5.93% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, and the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 1.92% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, while the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply increased by 12.73% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, and the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation increased by 9.15% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry.