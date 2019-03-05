IOF arrest 10 Palestinians in West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces launched a large-scale wave of arrests and incursions into different areas of the West Bank cities and towns, detaining 10 Palestinians and confiscating thousands of shekels during raids and searches.

Israeli army spokesman claimed that thousands of shekels were confiscated to ‘support the operations’.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested two young men from the Jenin refugee camp after they stormed the camp and raided and searched their homes.

IOF also detained two young men from Bethlehem and handed over two others letters to go to the intelligence services.