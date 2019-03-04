US to downgrade its mission to Palestine today

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The United States today will officially downgrade its mission to the Palestinians by merging its Jerusalem consulate with the embassy to Israel.

“On March 4, 2019, US consulate general Jerusalem will merge into US embassy Jerusalem to form a single diplomatic mission,” the State Department said in a statement.

The consulate had served as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians since the Oslo accords of the 1990s.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said when announcing the merger in October that it was intended to improve “efficiency and effectiveness” and did not constitute a change in policy.