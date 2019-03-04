CEC & Media Development Center conduct training workshop for journalists

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) launched today a training workshop for journalists on accurate media coverage of elections in cooperation with the Media Development Center in Birzeit University. The workshop comes as part of a Norwegian funded program aiming at building the capacities of media representatives on accurate elections coverage.

At the opening speech, CEO Hisham Kuhail, said that the media is a key election stakeholder and partner to the CEC, hence the provision of training comes to enhance the capacities of journalists on accurate coverage of elections.

On her part, Ms. Nibal Thawabteh, the head of the Media Development Center welcomed the collaboration with the CEC in implementing similar specialized workshops.