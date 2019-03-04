IOF shot dead two Palestinians near Ramallah

Ramallah/PNN/

IOF shot dead two Palestinian and third was lightly injured, Monday morning at the entrance of Kafr Naama village near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

IOF added that its force opened fire on the three occupants of the vehicle, killing two and wounding the third.

The two Palestinians were identified as Amir Darraj (20) from the village of Kharbatha al-Mesbah, and Yusuf ‘Anqawi (20) from the village of Beit Sira.

IOF claims two soldiers were wounded in a pre-dawn car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank on Monday, the Israeli army said.

The Israeli army added in his claims that Palestinians rammed their vehicle into a number of soldiers who had stopped by the side of the road at the entrance to the village.

As usual, the Israeli story remains the only one where Israel is preventing any investigations but similar events proved that these Israeli claims were untrue.