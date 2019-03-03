IOF strikes Hamas post in Gaza

GAZA/PNN/

The Israeli Occupation Air Force hit a Hamas observation post near the city of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, Palestinians sources said on Sunday. No casualties were reported.

IOF Spokesperson’s Unit s claim the attack was carried in response to Palestinians throwing explosive devices at the security fence earlier today.

Earlier, two unarmed Palestinians were arrested in northern Gaza after crossing into Israel. They were apprehended by Israel Occupation Forces troops and taken for questioning.