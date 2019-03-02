Israeli occupation soldiers mercilessly beat up disabled Palestinian man in his bed

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli Occupation soldiers have violently beaten up a blind and paralyzed Palestinian man in front of his wife and children with no apparent reason in the West Bank town of Dawha in Bethlehem aria.

Munzer Mizhar, a 47-year-old retired medical technician, was beaten with what he felt were brass knuckles by Israeli forces who had stormed his house, early in the morning on February 20, the paper reported.

The Israeli forces allegedly broke the door and stormed the house after failing to apprehend a targeted individual living a floor above the Mizhar family.

The family explained that the beating lasted about five minutes, despite desperate attempts to notify the soldiers of Mizhar’s dire health situation.

The soldiers refused to give any explanation for the ordeal and eventually left the house after forcing the family’s four sons to get on their knees with faces pressed to the floor.

The victim, who suffered severe bleeding in the face along with wounds in both shoulders and hands, was taken to hospital for treatment. Mizhar currently has pains in his jaw and has difficulty eating food, further complicating his health condition.

Mizhar previously had his toes amputated and had lost his eyesight due to severe diabetes. He can barely move and needs dialysis treatment three times a week due to kidney failure.

The attack also severely traumatized Mizhar’s family, especially his wife, Iman, who was at his side at the time of the assault.

Asked about probable motives for the attack, the victim’s sister, Maysoun said, “They beat us all. The occupation beats us all. We are under occupation. This isn’t the first time they beat someone for no reason, and it’s not the last. What’s new about it is that this time they beat a blind person.”

The Israeli military later published a statement downplaying the incident, claiming that Mizhar was injured after reacting “disruptively” to an operation that sought to “apprehend a wanted individual”.

B’Tselem human rights group researcher Musa Abu Hashhash, however, described the incident as “the most shocking case I’ve ever documented.”

Israeli occupation forces commonly harass Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians report being frequently brutalized, intimidated and forced through “cattle pen” checkpoints under the occupation.

Last month, Israeli forces brutally assaulted a handcuffed and blindfolded Palestinian while forcing his son to watch the ordeal. The incident prompted a leading Israeli news anchor to slam the Israeli army for turning troops into “human animals.”