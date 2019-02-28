UNSC investigation: Israel intentionally shot children & journalists in Gaza

PNN/ Geneva/

The investigative committee of the United Nations Human Rights Council that has been looking into the 2018 Israeli attacks on Gaza protestors in a report said it found that Israeli forces violated international law.

The committee’s chairman, Santiago Canton, said at the beginning of the session that his panel had found that the vast majority of the Palestinian protesters were unarmed.

The council found that many children were killed, some directly by live fire, and that Israel directly shot journalists who were, according to the council, clearly marked as such.

When asked whether Israel intentionally shoots children and journalists, Council member Sara Hussein confirmed saying the council believes Israel knew they were children and journalists and shot them nonetheless.

“There is no justification for shooting children and disabled people that pose no risk,” Hussein said.

“While some deaths may have been examined by the Israel Defense Forces’ internal ‘fact-finding assessment,’ criminal investigations were opened in only five cases, including the deaths of four children,” the report says.

According to data in a United Nations report released last month and confirmed by Israeli officials, 295 Palestinians have killed and about 6,000 wounded by live ammunition since the demonstrations’ inception.