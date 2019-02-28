Leader Khalida Jarrar released after 20 months in Israeli jail

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) on Thursday released the Palestinian leftist leader, lawyer, activist, and member of the Legislative Council, Khalida Jarrar, after she spent 20 months in administrative detention.

Jarrar was released this morning at the Jalameh checkpoint north of Jenin, where she will head straight to visit her father’s grave in Nablus, since he died during her detention period.

In April 2015, Jarrar was initially arrested, held in administrative detention for six months and then charged with security-related offenses. In December 2015, she was sentenced to 15 months in prison after a plea bargain was struck between the military prosecutor and her lawyers. She was released in June 2016, but was then put in administrative detention for a second time the following month.