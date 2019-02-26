Israeli police assault, arrest Palestinian during protest against home demolitions

PNN/ Qalanswa/

The Israeli Police Forces on Monday arrested a Palestinian man as he was participating in a protest against Palestinian home demolitions in the occupied town of Qalanswa, in the 1948 lands.

The residents of Qalanswa staged a sit-in at the entrance to the city to protest against the demolition orders issued by the Israeli occupation authorities against a number of houses in the city, claiming the building without a permit.

The residents continued their protest activities until the demolition orders against their homes were stopped.

It is noteworthy that the occupation has demolished many houses in Qalanswa in recent years, and also issued demolition orders against another building allegedly without a permit.