PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli military bulldozers on Tuesday morning carried out a limited invasion into the east of Beit Hanoun city in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, several military bulldozers moved into a limited areas outside the border fence in the city.

In a related context, local sources said IOF also fired tear gas at farmers near the site of Sufa, east of al-Fakhari village, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.