PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Monday razed 28 dunums and uprooted 300 trees from the land of Barta’a, isolated behind the Israeli apartheid wall south-west of Jenin.

According to PNN correspondent, IOF cut down 300 almond and olive trees while razing 28 donums of land which is property of Palestinian citizen Jamal Sharif Amarneh.