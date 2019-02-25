Grant Signing Ceremonies for Three GGP Projects in Palestine Funded by Japan

Ramallah/PNN/

Grant Contracts for Two Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) were signed today by Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine, and representatives of Ateel Municipality, Fahmeh village council, and Qarawat Bani Hassan Municipality at the Representative Office of Japan to Palestine in Ramallah for a total amount of US$ 262,804.

Ateel Municipality in Tulkarem Governorate will use a fund of $84,675 to improve water supply for 350 households in 7 locations at Ateel village, through replacing 16,000 m of old damaged water pipelines.

Fahmeh village council will use a fund of $89,129 to solve the problem of electricity shortage and danger of non-isolated electricity wires by installing 8,000 m of isolated cables. 2,000 residents will directly benefit from the new instalments.

Qarawat Bani Hassan Municipality will also use a fund of $89,000 to rehabilitate 2000 meters of water network in Qarawat Bani Hassan town to improve tap water supply and to enhance the water quantity and quality for 335 households and as for 67 houses as direct beneficiaries.

Mr. Okubo congratulated Ateel Municipality, Fahmeh village council, and Qarawat Bani Hassan Municipality, and wished them success in their project. He emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance amounting to approximately $1.86 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.