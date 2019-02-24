Report: Index begins week’s trading by a slight increase

PNN/ Nablus/
The ‘Al-Quds Index’ of the Palestine Exchange closed Sunday trading at 541.26 points, up by 0.1 points (0.02%) compared to the last trading session, according to the PEX daily report, WAFA reported.
According to WAFA agency, a total of 510,671 shares were traded with a value of $578,284.485 executed during 124 transactions.
Shares of 19 companies were traded. Share price increased in eight companies whereas decreased in four companies.
Top five gainers: AIB by (7.36%), SANAD by (4.97%), GUI by (1.69%), TNB by (1.16%), and APIC by (0.83%).
Top four decliners: PRICO by (-2.44%), AQARIYA by (-1.37%), ISBK by (-1.00%), and QUDS by (-0.54%).