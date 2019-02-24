IOF arrest 14 Palestinians, including Jerusalem sheikhs

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces at dawn on Sunday arrested 14 Palestinians from the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, including Head of the Council of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Jerusalem, Sheikh Abdel-Azim Salhab, and Deputy Director General of the Awqaf Department, Najeh Bkeirat.

The sources said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested the two Sheikhs after the raid on their homes in the occupied city of Jerusalem, and their arrest under the pretext of their participation in the reopening of the building and chapel of Bab al-Rahma – along with thousands of worshipers – inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque last Friday, after 16 years closed by the occupation authorities.

They also arrested Mustafa Darwish al-Hajj Hassan (20 years old) and Mohammed Abdul Latif Daoud (23), after they raided their houses and searched them in the city of Qalqilya.

In Bethlehem governorate, IOF arrested two young men from al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, and detained another in Husan town in the west.

According to a security source, the Israeli occupation forces arrested the two: Samed Mahmoud Salah (17 years), and Mohammed Ashraf Issa (17 years).

The source added that the Israeli occupation forces detained Ibrahim Abdel Fattah Abu Yabes for several hours after raiding his family house and searching him in the town of Housan west of Bethlehem.

