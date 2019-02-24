Blue-White alliance on course to defeat Likud, Netanyahu still most popular leader

By Roddy Keenan – PNN/Jerusalem/

A series of opinion polls published on Thursday evening showed the coalition of Beni Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party, and Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, would secure between five and ten more seats than Likud should an election be held today

The Israeli Channel 12’s poll showed the Blue and White alliance (Kahol Lavan) on course to win 36 seats in the Knesset, with Netanyahu’s Likud on 30. However, a Channel 13 poll gave the alliance an even bigger lead, of 36 seats to Likud’s 26, while a poll by Kan, the state broadcaster, gave the coalition a narrower lead of 35 to 32.

Yet despite their stunning showing, Blue and White would still struggle to form a government based on the results of the various polls. The Channel 12 poll gives right-wing and religious parties 60 seats, with 48 for the center-left Zionist bloc, while in the Channel 13 poll, the right-wing bloc would secure 61 seats with the center-left Zionist grouping winning 45.

Channel 12 also posed the question of who voters preferred as prime minister. 37% of the respondents declared they wanted Netanyahu to head the next government, while 36% said they preferred Gantz and Lapid.