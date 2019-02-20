Video: IOF attack, arrest worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Heavy clashes broke out in Al-Aqsa mosque on Tuesday night, in which a number of Palestinian worshipers were injured and others were arrested when Israeli occupation forces stormed the mosque and assaulted them.

The severe tension broke out after a large-scale invasion of the mosque by IOF and the attack on worshipers in the Bab al-Rahma area, which IOF had locked earlier, and worshipers broke.

IOF closed down the mosque and beat the worshipers in the mosque before clashes later spread to the Old City as well.

Forces are still spread around the old city, while 17 Palestinians who were arrested were sent by the police to Israeli court.

The correspondent said that the clashes between the worshipers and the occupation forces concentrated in the vicinity of the mosque gates, while undercover Israeli occupation forces kidnapped and arrested a number of youths.