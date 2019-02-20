PCBS: Increase in external trades during December 2018

PNN/ Ramallah

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered* External Trade in Goods of December 2018 shows that exports increased in December, 2018 by 5% compared to November, 2018. It also increased by 5% compared to December, 2017 and reached USD 100.2 Million.

The report said that exports to Israel increased in December, 2018 by 8% compared to November, 2018 and it represented 86% of total exports in December, 2018. On the other hand, exports to other countries decreased by 10% during the same period compared to November, 2018 and reached USD 13.7 Million.

Imports in Goods:

The report also said that imports slightly increased in December, 2018 by 0.2% compared to November, 2018. It also increased by 6% compared to December, 2017 and reached USD 495.4 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 2% in December, 2018 compared to November, 2018 and it represented 57% of total imports in December, 2018.

On the other hand, imports from other countries decreased by 3% compared to November, 2018.

On another note, the trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed a decrease in trade deficit by 1% in December, 2018 compared to November, 2018. While it increased by 6% compared to December, 2017 and reached USD 395.2 Million.